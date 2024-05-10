21. The Immune System
Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules
Multiple Choice
Why are adhesion molecules considered a form of cell communication in immune responses?
A
Adhesion molecules allow immune cells to attach to infected cells & signal immune responses.
B
Adhesion molecules allow immune cells to attach to endothelial cells & trigger immune cell entry into tissues.
C
Adhesion molecules act as channels that allow signals to travel between two neighboring cells.
D
Adhesion molecules are signals sent from immune cells to infected cells to trigger apoptosis.
E
A and B.
F
C and D.
G
All of the above.
