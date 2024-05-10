21. The Immune System
Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following statements about cell surface receptors is incorrect?
A
Cell surface receptors can span the entire plasma membrane connecting the exterior and interior cell environments.
B
Once differentiated, cells cannot change the number or type of cell surface receptors that they possess.
C
A cell has a wide range of surface receptors to allow it to respond to varying types of signals.
D
The immune system uses ligands and cell surface receptors to provide immune support for infected tissues.
23
views
1
rank
Related Videos
Related Practice