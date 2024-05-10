21. The Immune System
Cell Communication: Surface Receptors & Adhesion Molecules
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
If the endothelial cells of the blood vessels in the body did not possess adhesion molecules, which of the following would occur?
A
The immune cells which respond to infection or injury would not be able to leave the blood stream.
B
The immune cells would not be able to detect where the infection is in the body.
C
The immune cells would not be able to phagocytose the infecting microbes and damaged tissue.
D
The blood vessels would adhere to the immune cells allowing them entry to infected regions of the body.
22
views
1
rank
Related Videos
Related Practice