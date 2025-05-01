Step 3: Review the definitions of the options provided: 'head,' 'condyle,' 'trochlea,' and 'tuberosity.' For example: - 'Head' refers to a rounded, prominent articular projection supported by a neck. - 'Condyle' is a rounded projection, but it is not necessarily supported by a neck. - 'Trochlea' is a pulley-shaped structure, typically found in the humerus. - 'Tuberosity' is a roughened area for muscle attachment, not an articular surface.