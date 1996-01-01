3. Energy & Cell Processes
Krebs Cycle
If significant amounts of materials are removed from the citric acid cycle to produce amino acids for protein synthesis, which of the following will result?
Less ATP will be produced by the cell.
Less CO2 will be produced by the cell.
The four-carbon compound that combines with acetyl CoA will have to be made by some other process.
The first two answers are correct.
The first three answers are correct.
