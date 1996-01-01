5. Integumentary System
Introduction to the Integumentary System.
Which of the following is not a function of the integument?
a. Protection from mechanical trauma
b. Thermoregulation
c. Protection from acid-base imbalances
d. Vitamin D synthesis
