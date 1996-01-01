3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Energy
Organisms are described as thermodynamically open systems. Which of the following statements is consistent with this description?
A
The metabolism of an organism is isolated from its surroundings.
B
Because energy must be conserved, organisms constantly recycle energy and thus need no input of energy.
C
Heat produced by the organism is conserved in the organism and not lost to the environment.
D
All of the listed responses are correct.
E
Organisms acquire energy from and lose energy to their surroundings.
