2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Passive vs. Active Transport
Passive membrane transport processes include___________.
Consumption of ATP for energy.
The use of transport proteins to move a substance from low to high concentration.
Movement of a substance down its concentration gradient.
Movement of a substance up its concentration gradient.
