1. Introduction to Anatomy & Physiology
Review- Using Anatomical Terms and Directions
Which of the following statements is correct?
The axillary nerves are lateral to the thoracic vertebrae.
The median sacral artery is found superior to the coxal bone.
The femur region is distal to the calcaneus.
To repair an inguinal hernia the incision would be medial to the pubis.
