Anatomy & Physiology
Back
27. Reproductive System
Male Reproductive Anatomy
Testes
Problem
Which of the following structures help(s) to keep the testes at a cool temperature?
A
the rete testis
B
the pampiniform plexus
C
the interstitial endocrine cells
D
the testicular arteries
