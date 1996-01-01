Anatomy & Physiology
Back
27. Reproductive System
Shared Common Features
Meiosis and comparison with mitosis
Problem
During anaphase I, what structures separate and move to opposite poles of the cell?
A
sister chromatids
B
nucleoli
C
tetrads
D
nonhomologous chromosomes
