27. Reproductive System
Male Reproductive Anatomy
Histology of the seminiferous tubules of the testes
Problem
Which of the following statements about myoid cells is true?
A
When they contract, they cause wrinkling of the scrotal skin.
B
They surround the seminiferous tubules and contract rhythmically to squeeze sperm and testicular fluid through the tubules out of the testes.
C
They form a duct that conveys sperm from the epididymis to the prostate gland.
D
They elevate the testes.
