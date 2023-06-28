Skip to main content
3. Energy & Cell Processes
DNA Repair
Anatomy & Physiology3. Energy & Cell ProcessesDNA Repair
The graph that follows shows the survival of four different E. coli strains after exposure to increasing doses of ultraviolet light. The wild-type strain is normal, but the other strains have a mutation in either a gene called uvrA, a gene called recA, or both. (a) Which strains are most sensitive to UV light? Which strains are least sensitive?

