2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Biological Membranes
The fluid mosaic model of the membrane proposed that membranes:
Consist of a single layer of phospholipids and proteins.
Consist of a phospholipid bilayer composed of a variety of fatty acids.
Consist of protein molecules embedded in a dynamic bilayer of phospholipids.
Consist of a phospholipid bilayer between two layers of hydrophilic proteins.
