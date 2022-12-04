3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cell Cycle Regulation
Problem 5b
Apoptosis involves all but which of the following? a. fragmentation of the DNA b. cell-signaling pathways c. lysis of the cell d. digestion of cellular contents by scavenger cells
