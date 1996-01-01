2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Nucleic Acids
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Which of the following is true regarding complementary base pairing in DNA and RNA molecules?
A
Although a DNA molecule demonstrates complementary base pairing between two DNA polynucleotides to form a double helix, an RNA molecule can base-pair only along stretches of nucleotides in the same RNA molecule, such as in transfer RNA molecules.
B
Complementary base pairing promotes an antiparallel orientation in the structure of DNA and RNA molecules.
C
Complementary base pairing within single strands of DNA and RNA gives them particular three-dimensional structures that are necessary for their function.
D
None of the listed responses is correct.
E
Although the base pairing between two strands of DNA in a DNA molecule can be thousands to millions of base pairs long, base pairing in an RNA molecule is limited to short stretches of nucleotides in the same molecule or between two RNA molecules.
502
Watch next
Master Nucleic Acids with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice