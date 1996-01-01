2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Nucleic Acids
Which of the following lists represents the chemical components of a nucleotide?
A nitrogenous base, an amino acid, and a pentose sugar
A nitrogenous base, an amino acid, and a phosphate group
A nitrogenous base, a fatty acid, and an amino acid
A series of nitrogenous bases, a nucleic acid backbone, and a hexose sugar
A nitrogenous base, a phosphate group, and a pentose sugar
