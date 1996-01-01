2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Nucleic Acids
Which of the following describes a difference between DNA and RNA?
RNA molecules generally consist of a single polynucleotide chain, whereas DNA molecules generally consist of two polynucleotide chains organized into a double helix.
Both molecules contain adenine, guanine, and cytosine, but DNA also contains thymine and RNA also contains uracil.
They contain different sugars.
The first and second listed responses correctly describe differences between DNA and RNA.
The first three listed responses correctly describe differences between DNA and RNA.
