3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Translation
What type of bonding is responsible for maintaining the shape of the tRNA molecule shown in the figure?
A
Ionic bonding between phosphates.
B
Hydrogen bonding between base pairs of nucleotides.
C
Van der Waals interactions between hydrogen atoms.
D
Peptide bonding between amino acids.
