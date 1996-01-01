3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Translation
Which of the following statements concerning ribosomes are true?
Several ribosomes are often attached to and translating the same mRNA.
Ribosomes join amino acids to form a polypeptide.
Ribosomes have a binding site for mRNA and three binding site for tRNA molecules.
No protein synthesis within a cell would occur without ribosomes.
All of the above statements are true.
