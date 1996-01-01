3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Translation
The tRNA shown in the figure has its 3′ end projecting beyond its 5′ end. Which of the following processes will occur at this 3′ end?
A
The amino acid binds covalently.
B
The excess nucleotides (ACCA) will be cleaved off at the ribosome.
C
The small and large subunits of the ribosome will attach to it.
D
These nucleotides represent the anti-codon.
