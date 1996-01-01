3. Energy & Cell Processes
Introduction to Translation
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
A ribosome has three tRNA binding sites. Which answer matches the tRNA binding site with the correct function:
A
The A-site acts as the loading site, holding the tRNA with the next amino acid in the polypeptide sequence.
B
The E-site releases charged tRNA from the ribosome.
C
The P-site is holding the growing strand of amino acids making up the polypeptide.
D
A and B are correct.
E
B and C are correct.
F
A and C are correct.
G
All of the above are correct.
1471
6
Watch next
Master Introduction to Translation with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice