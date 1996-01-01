2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
pH Scale
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
A base _______:
a) Has a value of 7 on the pH scale.
b) Is a chemical that donates hydrogen ions to a solution.
c) Is a chemical that accepts hydrogen ions from a solution.
d) Has a value below 7 on the pH scale.
e) None of the above are correct.
A
B
C
D
E
