2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
pH Scale
Which of the following statements about buffers is true?
a) They maintain a consistent pH only when acids are added to them, but not bases.
b) They maintain a consistent pH of 7.
c) They fluctuate in pH when acids are added to them.
d) They maintain a consistent pH when acids or bases are added to them.
e) They fluctuate in pH when acids or bases are added to them.
