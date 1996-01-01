Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
pH Scale
Multiple Choice
In a neutral solution, the concentration of __________.

a) Hydrogen ions is less than the concentration of hydroxide ions.

b) Water molecules is less than the concentration of hydroxide ions.

c) Hydrogen ions is greater than the concentration of hydroxide ions.

d) Hydrogen ions is equal to the concentration of hydroxide ions.

