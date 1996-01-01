2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
pH Scale
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
In a neutral solution, the concentration of __________.
a) Hydrogen ions is less than the concentration of hydroxide ions.
b) Water molecules is less than the concentration of hydroxide ions.
c) Hydrogen ions is greater than the concentration of hydroxide ions.
d) Hydrogen ions is equal to the concentration of hydroxide ions.
A
Hydrogen ions is less than the concentration of hydroxide ions.
B
Water molecules is less than the concentration of hydroxide ions.
C
Hydrogen ions is greater than the concentration of hydroxide ions.
D
Hydrogen ions is equal to the concentration of hydroxide ions.
2215
4
Watch next
Master pH Scale with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice