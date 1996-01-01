2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Acids and Bases
Problem 2.2a
Some claim that the pH of your blood can be affected by eating acidic foods such as citrus. Do you believe this to be true? Explain your answer. (Hint: What happens when extra hydrogen ions are added to the blood?)
