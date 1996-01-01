3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cancer
Which of the following hypotheses is best supported by observing cancer cells in a culture?
A
The cancer cells produce molecules that inhibit the growth factors required for cell division.
B
The cancer cells exhibit anchorage dependence.
C
The cancer cells spend the majority of their time in the G0 phase.
D
All of the listed responses are correct.
E
The cancer cells do not exhibit density-dependent inhibition.
146
