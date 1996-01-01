3. Energy & Cell Processes
Cancer
What is the difference between a benign tumor and a malignant tumor?
Benign tumors arise by transformation; malignant tumors do not.
Cells of benign tumors metastasize; those of malignant tumors do not.
Benign tumors will not kill you; malignant tumors will.
Benign tumors do not arise by transformation; malignant tumors do.
Cells of benign tumors do not metastasize; those of malignant tumors do.
