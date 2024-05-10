22. The Respiratory System
Law of Partial Pressure
How is Henry’s law related to the amount of gas that can be exchanged in the alveoli?
Henry’s law states that the small volume of the alveoli will cause an increase the total pressure, allowing gases to be more easily dissolved by the blood.
Henry’s law allows us to predict the relative amount of a gas that will dissolve in the blood when given its partial pressure.
Henry’s law states that molecules will always move towards an area of lower pressure.
Henry’s law states that, in a mixture, the total pressure can be divided into the partial pressures of each gas; this determines how much of each gas will be absorbed by the blood.
