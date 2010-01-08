26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Acid-Base Balance
Problem 25.3aa
What happens to the pH of a solution when hydrogen ions are added?
a. The pH increases.
b. The pH decreases.
c. The pH does not change.
d. The pH does not measure hydrogen ion concentration.
