26. Fluid and Electrolyte Balance, Acid Base Balance
Acid-Base Balance
5:24 minutes
Problem 24
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
During a routine medical checkup, Shelby, a 26-year-old physiotherapy student, is surprised to hear that her blood pressure is 180/110. She also has a rumbling systolic and diastolic abdominal bruit (murmur) that is loudest at the mid-epigastric area. Her physician suspects renal artery stenosis (narrowing). She orders an abdominal ultrasound and renal artery arteriography, which confirm that Shelby has a small right kidney and the distal part of her right renal artery is narrowed by more than 70%. Her physician prescribes diuretics and calcium channel blockers as temporary measures, and refers Shelby to a cardiovascular surgeon. Explain the connection between Shelby's renal artery stenosis and her hypertension. Why is her right kidney smaller than her left? What would you expect Shelby's blood levels of K⁺, Na⁺, aldosterone, angiotensin II, and renin to be?
Verified Solution
5m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
8
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Mechanisms to Control Acid-Base Homeostasis with a bite sized video explanation from BruceStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice