Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Structure An atom consists of protons, neutrons, and electrons. Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus, while electrons orbit around the nucleus in energy levels. The number of protons defines the element, while the number of neutrons contributes to the atomic mass. Recommended video: 04:48 04:48 Atomic Structure

Atomic Number The atomic number is the number of protons in an atom's nucleus and uniquely identifies an element. For calcium, the atomic number is 20, which means it has 20 protons. This number also indicates the number of electrons in a neutral atom, balancing the positive charge of protons. Recommended video: 07:43 07:43 Atomic Properties