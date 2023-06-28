Skip to main content
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Acids and Bases
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsAcids and Bases
0:58 minutes
Problem 8
Textbook Question
Consider the reaction between carbon dioxide and water to form carbonic acid: CO2(g)+H2O(l)⇌CH2O3(aq) In the ocean, carbonic acid immediately dissociates to form a proton and bicarbonate ion, as follows: CH2O3(aq)+H+(aq)⇌CHO3−(aq) If an underwater volcano bubbled additional CO2 into the ocean, would this sequence of reactions be driven to the left or the right? How would this affect the pH of the ocean?

