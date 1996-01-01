2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Acids and Bases
The absorption of human-generated CO2 by the oceans __________.
increases the oceanic concentration of carbonic acid
increases the oceans' acidity and pH
reduces the carbonate ion concentration in the oceans and threatens calcifying organisms in marine ecosystems
increases the hydrogen ion concentration in the oceans but decreases the carbonate ion concentration and threatens the livability of the oceans for organisms that produce calcium carbonate shells
