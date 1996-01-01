2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Acids and Bases
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Why is the increasing amount of carbon dioxide being taken up by the oceans a cause for concern?
A
The buffering action of carbonic acid (H2CO3) causes the pH of seawater to rise.
B
More carbon dioxide causes an increase in carbonic acid (H2CO3), which leads to an increase in the concentration of carbonate ion (CO32–).
C
There is no cause for concern. Carbonic acid (H2CO3) is an excellent buffer and will help keep the pH of seawater constant.
D
More carbon dioxide causes an increase in carbonic acid (H2CO3), which leads to a decrease in the concentration of carbonate ion (CO32–).
237
Watch next
Master Acids and Bases with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice