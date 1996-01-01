2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Acids and Bases
Adding a base tends to __________ of a solution.
lower the hydrogen ion concentration and lower the pH
increase the hydrogen ion concentration and lower the pH
increase the hydrogen ion concentration and increase the pH
lower the hydrogen ion concentration and increase the pH
