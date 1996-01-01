2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Covalent Bonds
A covalent bond is likely to be polar if __________.
the two atoms sharing electrons are equally electronegative
it is between two atoms that are both very strong electron acceptors
the two atoms sharing electrons are of the same element
one of the atoms sharing electrons is much more electronegative than the other
