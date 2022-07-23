Which of the following would not result in an increase in reaction rate?
a. Increase in temperature
b. Particles in the solid phase
c. Presence of a catalyst
d. Smaller particle size
The following equation, which represents the oxidative breakdown of glucose by body cells, is a reversible reaction. Glucose + oxygen → carbon dioxide + water + ATP
How can you indicate that the reaction is reversible?
How can you indicate that the reaction is in chemical equilibrium?
Define chemical equilibrium
Factors that accelerate the rate of chemical reactions include all but:
a. The presence of catalysts
b. Increasing the temperature
c. Increasing the particle size
d. Increasing the concentration of the reactants
Identify each reaction as one of the following:
a. A synthesis reaction
b. A decomposition reaction
c. An exchange reaction
(1) 2Hg + O₂ → 2HgO
(2) HCl + NaOH → NaCl + H₂O
Identify each of the following reactions as a synthesis, decomposition, or exchange reaction:
2Hg + O₂ 2HgO
Fe²¹ + CuSO₄ → FeSO₄ + Cu²¹
HCl + NaOH → NaCl + H₂O
HNO₃ → H⁺ + NO₃⁻
What is the following type of decomposition reaction called?
ABCD + H₂O → ABCH + DOH
Which of the following chemical equations illustrates a typical decomposition reaction?
a. A + B → AB
b. AB + CD → AD + CB
c. 2A₂+ B₂ → 2A₂B
d. AB → A + B