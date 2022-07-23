Factors that accelerate the rate of chemical reactions include all but:
a. The presence of catalysts
b. Increasing the temperature
c. Increasing the particle size
d. Increasing the concentration of the reactants
Identify each reaction as one of the following:
a. A synthesis reaction
b. A decomposition reaction
c. An exchange reaction
(1) 2Hg + O₂ → 2HgO
(2) HCl + NaOH → NaCl + H₂O
Factors that increase the speed of chemical reactions include:
a. Increasing the temperature
b. Increasing the particle size
c. Increasing the concentration of the reactants
d. Catalysts
Which of the following chemical equations illustrates a typical decomposition reaction?
a. A + B → AB
b. AB + CD → AD + CB
c. 2A₂+ B₂ → 2A₂B
d. AB → A + B
In an exergonic reaction,
(a) Large molecules are broken down into smaller ones.
(b) Small molecules are assembled into larger ones.
(c) Molecules are rearranged to form new molecules.
(d) Molecules move from reactants to products and back.
(e) Energy is released during the reaction.