Decomposition Reaction A decomposition reaction is a type of chemical reaction where a single compound breaks down into two or more simpler products. This process often requires energy input, such as heat, light, or electricity. In the given reaction, the compound ABCD is decomposing in the presence of water, resulting in the formation of ABCH and DOH.

Hydrolysis Hydrolysis is a specific type of decomposition reaction that involves the reaction of a compound with water, leading to the breakdown of that compound. In this context, the presence of H₂O indicates that the reaction is likely hydrolytic, as water is used to facilitate the decomposition of ABCD into ABCH and DOH.