Factors that increase the speed of chemical reactions include:
a. Increasing the temperature
b. Increasing the particle size
c. Increasing the concentration of the reactants
d. Catalysts
Master Chemical Reactions with a bite sized video explanation from Bruce BryanStart learning
Factors that increase the speed of chemical reactions include:
a. Increasing the temperature
b. Increasing the particle size
c. Increasing the concentration of the reactants
d. Catalysts
Identify each of the following reactions as a synthesis, decomposition, or exchange reaction:
2Hg + O₂ 2HgO
Fe²¹ + CuSO₄ → FeSO₄ + Cu²¹
HCl + NaOH → NaCl + H₂O
HNO₃ → H⁺ + NO₃⁻
What is the following type of decomposition reaction called?
ABCD + H₂O → ABCH + DOH
Which of the following chemical equations illustrates a typical decomposition reaction?
a. A + B → AB
b. AB + CD → AD + CB
c. 2A₂+ B₂ → 2A₂B
d. AB → A + B
In an exergonic reaction,
(a) Large molecules are broken down into smaller ones.
(b) Small molecules are assembled into larger ones.
(c) Molecules are rearranged to form new molecules.
(d) Molecules move from reactants to products and back.
(e) Energy is released during the reaction.
Every year dozens of elderly people are found dead in their unheated apartments and listed as victims of hypothermia. What is hypothermia, and how does it kill? Why are the elderly more susceptible to hypothermia than the young?
Which of the following statements is true for all exergonic reactions?