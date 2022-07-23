Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Catalysts Catalysts are substances that increase the rate of a chemical reaction without being consumed in the process. They work by providing an alternative reaction pathway with a lower activation energy, allowing more reactant molecules to collide with sufficient energy to react. This means that even at lower temperatures, reactions can proceed more quickly when a catalyst is present. Recommended video: 04:22 04:22 Cofactors

Temperature Temperature is a measure of the average kinetic energy of particles in a substance. In chemical reactions, an increase in temperature typically leads to an increase in reaction rate, as higher temperatures provide reactant molecules with more energy, resulting in more frequent and effective collisions. This relationship is often described by the Arrhenius equation, which quantifies how temperature affects reaction rates. Recommended video: Guided course 04:42 04:42 Negative Feedback Loops: Temperature