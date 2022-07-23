Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Decomposition Reaction A decomposition reaction is a type of chemical reaction where a single compound breaks down into two or more simpler products. This process often requires energy input, such as heat, light, or electricity. An example is the breakdown of water into hydrogen and oxygen gases. Recommended video: 01:56 01:56 Chemical Reactions

Chemical Equations Chemical equations are symbolic representations of chemical reactions, showing the reactants and products along with their quantities. They follow the law of conservation of mass, meaning the number of atoms must remain the same on both sides of the equation. Understanding how to read and interpret these equations is crucial for identifying reaction types. Recommended video: 01:56 01:56 Chemical Reactions