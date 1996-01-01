3. Energy & Cell Processes
Chemiosmosis
The electron transport chain pumps H+ ions into which location of the mitochondria?
a) Mitochondrial intermembrane space.
b) Mitochondrial matrix.
c) Mitochondrial inner membrane.
d) The H+ ions are pumped out of the mitochondria.
