Energy for synthesizing ATP is obtained by ATP synthase directly from which of the following processes?
The oxidation of NADH and FADH2
The oxidation of glucose
The movement of electrons through a series of carriers
The reduction of oxygen
The flow of H+ across the inner mitochondrial membrane through the ATP synthase enzyme
