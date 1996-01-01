3. Energy & Cell Processes
Krebs Cycle
Which of the following represents the major energy-related accomplishment of the citric acid cycle, even though it is not the only energy-related accomplishment?
Formation of CO2
Formation of ATP
Utilization of O2
Completion of substrate-level phosphorylation
Formation of NADH and FADH2
