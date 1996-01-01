2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
Map of the Lesson on Chemical Bonding
According to the map above, which of the following are types of covalent bonds?
a) Polar.
b) Van der Waals.
c) Ionic.
d) Hydrogen.
e) None of the above.
