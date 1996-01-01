Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down arrows to select an option from the list.
2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
Anatomy & Physiology2. Cell Chemistry & Cell ComponentsIntroduction to Chemical Bonding
Multiple Choice
Multiple Choice

Map of the Lesson on Chemical Bonding


According to the map above, which of the following are types of covalent bonds?

a) Polar.

b) Van der Waals.

c) Ionic.

d) Hydrogen.

e) None of the above.

1045
7
6:53m

Watch next

Master Introduction to Chemical Bonding with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores Sumpter

Start learning
00:27
Animation: Introduction to Chemical Bonds
Pearson
356
2
05:18
Ionic and Covalent Bonds, Hydrogen Bonds, van der Waals - 4 types of Chemical Bonds in Biology
Socratica
281
4
02:24
Why Do Atoms Bond?
SciShow
137
2
04:13
Atomic Hook-Ups - Types of Chemical Bonds: Crash Course Chemistry #22
CrashCourse
647
2
06:53
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
Jason Amores Sumpter
1153
33
02:08
What is chemical bonding - Chemistry
Expertsmind
289
2
03:34
How atoms bond - George Zaidan and Charles Morton
TED-Ed
126
1
03:53
Intramolecular vs. Intermolecular Bonds
Jason Amores Sumpter
966
22
1
02:42
Map of the Lesson on Chemical Bonding
Jason Amores Sumpter
796
8