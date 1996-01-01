2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
How would you respond to this reasoning? Oxygen is not a greenhouse gas; therefore, gases containing oxygen—such as ozone, nitrous oxide, and carbon dioxide—are not greenhouse gases either.
True. It is impossible for a gas containing oxygen to be a greenhouse gas.
True. Because oxygen is not a greenhouse gas, it is unlikely to combine with anything at a higher level of organization to form a greenhouse gas.
True. Compounds display emergent properties that are very similar to those of the elements that form them.
False. Compounds can have emergent properties that are very different from those of the elements that form them.
