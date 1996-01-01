2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
The chemical characteristics or reactivity of an element depend mostly on the __________.
A
number of electron shells present in the atoms
B
mean energy level of its electrons
C
degree to which it has more or fewer electrons than protons
D
number of electrons in its outermost shell
244
Watch next
Master Introduction to Chemical Bonding with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice