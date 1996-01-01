2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Introduction to Chemical Bonding
Some groups of chemical elements react similarly to one another. For example, the chemistries of sodium and of lithium are similar, as are the chemistries of chlorine and of iodine. These similarities in chemistry result when different elements have similar __________.
atomic size
total numbers of electrons
energy per electron
numbers of outer-shell electrons
