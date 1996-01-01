3. Energy & Cell Processes
Chemical Reactions
Multiple ChoiceMultiple Choice
A chemical reaction is designated as exergonic rather than endergonic when __________. and
A
activation energy is required
B
the products are less complex than the reactants
C
activation energy exceeds net energy release
D
it absorbs more energy
E
the potential energy of the products is less than the potential energy of the reactants
216
Watch next
Master Chemical Reactions with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice