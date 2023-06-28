2. Cell Chemistry & Cell Components
Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion
0:28 minutes
Problem 6
Textbook QuestionTextbook Question
Cells that line your intestines are known to possess a large number of membrane proteins that transport small molecules and ions across the plasma membrane. Which of the following cell structures would you expect to be required for this characteristic of the cells? a. the endoplasmic reticulum b. peroxisomes c. lysosomes d. the cell wall
Verified Solution
28s
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
162
Was this helpful?
Watch next
Master Endomembrane System: Protein Secretion with a bite sized video explanation from Jason Amores SumpterStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice